This giant gun shoots nets to catch drones

The SkyWall100 catches drones with nets instead of blasting them out of the sky. It’s a new way for (wealthy) private individuals, governments, and individuals to take down pesky drones without destroying them, as the nets are equipped with parachutes.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller

