The top 20 airports in the world for 2021 according to expert reviewers

The Lamp Bear at Doha’s Hamad International Airport REUTERS

UK-based aviation ranking company Skytrax revealed its top 20 best airports for 2021.

Asian and European airports dominated the list with Doha Hamad taking the number one spot.

The highest-ranking airports in North America were Vancouver International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport but both failed to make the top 20 list.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Skytrax has revealed its World’s Top 100 Airports for 2021 and the reigning champion has been dethroned.

Since 1999, Skytrax, an aviation rating company, has funded a global airport customer satisfaction survey branded as the Passenger’s Choice Awards. Now in its 22nd year, the company continued the annual tradition despite the impact of the pandemic.

Expert travelers reviewed over 500 airports based on several factors, including check-in, shopping, immigration, security, cleanliness, terminal comfort and ambiance, choice of bars and restaurants, and airport ease of access. A COVID-19 specific section was also included in the survey.

European and Asian airports dominated the top 20 list again this year, with Doha’s Hamad International Airport taking the top spot and ending Singapore Changi Airport’s eight-year winning streak. There was an even split of airports in each continent making the top 20, though Asia saw seven airports in the top 10 list – three of which were in Japan alone. Europe managed to earn three spots in the top 10, which is an improvement from only two last year.

Australia’s Melbourne Airport fell five spots from 2020, ranking 22 this year and knocking it and the continent out of the top 20 list for 2021. North America also lagged, with no airports earning a top 20 spot. Vancouver International Airport was the highest-ranking airport in the Americas at number 24, down from 13 in 2020. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport managed to put the US in the top 30 this year with a rank of 25, followed by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 42 and Denver International Airport at 44 – both of which dropped from 2020’s top 30.

It’s no doubt the pandemic has impacted these airports as compared to the 2019-2020 season, but their COVID-19 response was a factor in this year’s survey.

Here’s a closer look at the top 20 airports.