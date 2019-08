Skyspace LA, the tallest open-air observation deck in California, features an all-glass slide that cascades down the side of the US Bank Tower skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles. Skyslide opens June 25, 2016 to the public.

Produced by Jenner Deal

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.