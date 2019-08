Downtown Los Angeles is about to get way sleeker with a slide made entirely of glass suspended 1,000 feet above ground at the top of the U.S. Bank Tower. The attraction is part of Skyspace LA, the soon-to-be tallest open-air observation deck in California.

Produced by Jenner Deal



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.