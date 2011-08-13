Photo: Yheu-Shen Chua

Skyscrapers are a building type unmatched in scale, boldness and social implications. Their historical youth – marked by engineering ambition and architectural idealism – has conditioned us into thinking they are all about the competition to conquer new heights in a sky that has no limits.Click here to see the next generation of skyscrapers >



Until recently the ‘show off’ was still on – even in an age of unprecedented environmental concern and economic hardship the majority of the built skyscraper structures ignore sustainability and conservative design preferring to go taller, bolder and more flashy.

Over the last decade, however, a new shift in skyscraper concepts has become visible and disrupted this trend. Running for less than 10 years, the annual eVolo competition is already the most significant leader of these changes and among the most prestigious, original and progressive platforms for speculating the future of high-rises, rethinking their cultural, political, historical and environmental implications.

The challenge of building tall structures is now not just about the engineering that makes these heights possible, architects are being pushed to consider the isolation that super-talls create for their inhabitants – these buildings are so big nowadays that they must work almost like enclosed habitats or ‘sky cities’.

You will see in this selection a movement towards incorporating cityscape elements (like parks and recreational areas) into skyscrapers; this is a movement towards a completely different type of building that may very well change the way cities work in the future.

