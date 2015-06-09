17 skyscrapers that will shake up London's skyline in the future

London’s skyline is about to get more cramped.

There are more than 230 new towers over 20 stories tall planned across the capital, according to New London Architecture (NLA), an independent think tank in the UK.

NLA has pulled together a selection of tall buildings that were either completed this year or are expected to be complete within the next decade.

You can see more images, models, and interactive displays of the planned growth at the NLA’s London’s Growing Up exhibition, which is on display until Thursday, June 12.

The Quill is a 31-storey tower in Southwark that will provide student housing for King's College London. The Quill is a reference to the area's literary heritage. There are also curved structures at the top of the building that resemble a quill. The building is expected to be complete later this year. Vauxhall Square in Lambeth will include two hotels, two office buildings, and two residential towers. A 50-bed homeless hostel will also be part of the building cluster. A large new public square with plenty of pedestrian paths will be at the center of the site. The Square is expected to be complete in 2018. These twin 40-storey towers, known as The Blades, are still in the design stage and are planned for a site in Elephant and Castle. They will be engineered to slice through the wind to provide a shield to pedestrians below. Eileen House is a 41-storey residential tower located at the northern edge of Elephant and Castle. The 125-meter-tall tower is expected to be finished in 2017. The Tower at Great West Quarter is located along West London's 'Golden Mile' and was completed in 2014. The 27-storey tower features one of the tallest interactive light sculptures in Europe. The Atlas is a £30 million, triangular-shaped building located in the Vauxhall area. The building will mainly be used for student accommodations, but will also feature a fitness and swimming pool facility. The building will be covered in terracotta tiles for a 'speckled effect,' according to New London Architecture. The expected completion date is September 2016. The Ram Brewery Regeneration Project includes the development of a 36-storey residential tower in Wandsworth Town. The triangular building is made of glass and steel and will have timber screens and balconies. The project is expected to cost £50.6 million and will be complete in 2018 or 2019. Karma House is a student residential building in Wembley that was completed this spring. The development used a prefabricated construction system that allowed workers to build up to eight modules a day. One Nine Elms, located in Wandsworth, includes two towers that are expected to be complete in 2018. A 200-metre-tall residential building is set to become the tallest residential building in Western Europe, while a slightly shorter hotel tower will be home to the first Chinese five-star hotel brand in the UK. 52 Lime Street is a 190-meter-tall building in the City that will be the European headquarters of the global insurance business W.R. Berkley Corporation. The main entrance to the building will be from a new landscaped public space, called Lime Street Square. The square was on the site for 400 years and is being recreated after it was lost in the 1940s. Sampson House and Ludgate House are part of a development project on Blackfriars Road, expected to be complete in 2023. The South Bank site will consist of nine buildings, including residential towers, offices, retail spaces, and public squares. The Lexicon is located at the center of several up-and-coming neighbourhoods: Angel, Shoreditch, Clerkenwell, and Farringdon. The residential building will feature more than 300 apartments spread out over 35 floors and is expected to be complete this year. At 140 meters, 1 Merchant square will be the tallest building in Westminister upon completion in 2018. The £209 million mixed-use building will feature 222 apartments as well as a boutique hotel, a sky bar, and a garden square. The Merano is a 28-floor, mixed-use building that will stand opposite the Tate Britain. The building has three stepped bays, which are unique to other developments along the waterfront. Merano's expected completion date is in 2017. The £53 million Maiden Laine development in King's Cross will provide an additional 265 homes. Its expected completion date is January 2016. The 30-storey Canaletto building in Angel consists of 190 luxury apartments. In the basement, there's a swimming pool, a gym, and a cinema. There's also a bar on the 24th floor. Chelsea Waterfront will become one of the largest residential converted buildings in the UK when it's completed in 2019, within the refurbished Lots Road Power Station. Two glass towers will feature more than 700 apartments with views over the Thames. The sprawling development will also feature restaurants, bars, cafés, and boutique shops. Now see: British castles you can stay in for less than the cost of a hotel room »

