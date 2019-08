This interactive 3d model shows how London’s skyline will dramatically change by 2035.

From the City to Canary Wharf, the capital will be home to new impressive buildings – including the highest residential skyscraper in Western Europe.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

