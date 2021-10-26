At NYC’s tallest observation deck, visitors will soon be able to scale the outside of the building – and lean over the edge

The Edge skyscraper rises 1,131 feet (344.73m) in the air and extends out 65 feet (19.81m). Eli Perry/The Related Companies

“City Climb” will allow adrenaline junkies to scale New York City’s 1,131-foot (344.73m)-tall Edge building.

Climbers can ascend the outside of the building and lean over the outdoor platform at The Apex.

The $US185 ($AU247) ticket includes access to the City Climb experience and a personalized video of the experience.

The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere is now allowing its visitors to scale the 1,131-foot (344.73m) skyscraper.

Today, New York City’s Edge at Hudson Yards announced that tickets would go on sale for City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world.

Opening on November 9, climbers can scale the outside of the Edge building and lean over the outdoor platform at the top.

Climbers will be fitted with specially designed safety harnesses secured by City Climb guides via two cables attached to a trolley. They will be able to lean out over the observation platform after arriving at The Apex, which stands at 1,271-feet (387.40m).

Climbers are fitted with specially designed safety harnesses by City Climb guides. Eli Perry/The Related Companies

Participants can also enjoy a view of Edge’s outdoor area on the 100th floor, which includes a champagne bar.

“The architectural details in New York City’s buildings make our skyline one of the most instantly recognizable in the world,” said Senior Vice President of Related Companies Michael Gilbane in Hudson Yards’ in an official press release obtained by PR Newswire.

“But until now, the views from these iconic capstones have been reserved for cinematic superheroes,” Gilbane continued.

“We are exceedingly proud of the team who master-minded this entertainment marvel offering the world an unparalleled perspective of the City,” Gilbane concluded in the release.

Tickets priced at $US185 ($AU247) grants access to the City Climb experience, entry to Edge, and a digital image of the building. City Climb will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

New guests will also get a customized video of their climb and a commemorative medal.