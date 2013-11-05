Watch How Skype Helped These Two Teenage Girls Forge A Friendship Over Their Shared Physical Disability

Screenshot/YouTube Paige and Sarah have been Skype friends for 8 years, but had never met.

In the last few months, Skype has been on a roll with its

“Stay Together” ad campaign, which features

videos of people from near and far connecting via Skype and creating long-lasting, sustainable friendships and relationships.

Often, they’re pretty touching.

Just check out the latest “Stay Together” ad, which we first saw on Hypervocal.

It tells the story of two girls — Sarah from Indiana and Paige from Auckland, New Zealand.

Despite the vast geographical distance between them, they have a lot in common. They like chatting about boys, music, and makeup.

Also in common: They were both born with only one arm.

When the girls were babies, their mothers, each looking for someone who could understand their unique situation, forged a connection over the Internet and shared photos, emails, and letters.

The girls grew up as pen pals and as teenagers, used Skype to help their friendship flourish, even though they had never met.

It’s a heartwarming ad:

