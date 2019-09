The Syrian Electronic Army, an anonymous group of hackers sympathetic to the regime of al-Assad, seems to have gained access to the official Skype blog and left behind an anti-spying post.

Here’s a brief rundown on the Syrian Electronic Army and here’s what the compromised Skype blog post looks like:

