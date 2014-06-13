3 Major Improvements In Skype's Big IPhone Update

Skype This is what Skype 5.0 looks like on the iPhone.

As promised, Microsoft finallyrolled out a new version of Skypein the iOS App Store on Thursday — with plenty of design tweaks and new features that improve all aspects of the app.

Android users have had much of this stuff for ages. Microsoft rolled out an Android version of Skype 5.0 last July.

Like the Android update, Skype said it rewrote its app from the ground up for iPhone/iPad users.

Here are the four most important features in the Skype 5.0 update for iPhone users.

1. It’s faster across the board. Skype said it made several improvements to the app’s overall performance, from making animations and transitions more fluid to a snappier boot-up sequence.

2. Switching between conversations should be easier. In Skype 5.0, your recent conversations are featured first and it’s easier to swipe to your favourites and contact lists.

3. Voice, video and text messaging have received all-around improvements. Skype spent some time simplifying the experience of calling — both voice and video, respectively — to make it feel more modern and approachable. It similarly made text messaging feel more modern (it looks a lot like iMessage in iOS 7) now that you can start group chats from the hub and send messages even when your recipient isn’t online. The addition of in-app notifications is also a nice touch, as it allows you to easily switch between conversations; Skype even lets you manage how and when you receive those notifications so they’re never in your way.

Skype for iPhone is free in the iOS App Store. The company is still working on a version of Skype 5.0 for the iPad.

