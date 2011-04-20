Skype's Android App Gets An Update To Fix The Bug That Lets Hackers Steal Your Phone Number

Photo: Screenshot

Skype released an update to its Android app that allows for making calls over 3G.It also addresses the security issues mentioned last week that could allow people to snoop on your phone and grab your phone number and call logs.



If you’re already using Skype on your Android phone, you should definitely update as soon as possible, if only to address the security issue.

Verizon Android phones have always been able to use 3G calling with the Skype app. But the new update opens the feature up to users on all carriers.

You can get the app free here from the Android Market.

[Via Android Community]

Don’t Miss: How To Get Skype With Video Chat On Your HTC Thunderbolt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.