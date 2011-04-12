Skype With Video Chat Leaks On The HTC Thunderbolt -- Here's How To Get It Now

Photo: HTC

The HTC Thunderbolt, the first phone to run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network, was supposed to ship with a new version of Skype for Android that allows video chatting.That didn’t happen.



But a version of the app has leaked, and Thunderbolt owners can install it right now.

Droid Life found the APK file and it has been passed around the web over the last few hours.

You can download it by directing your phone’s browser here. If the download is slow, check out Droid Life’s post about the app for more mirror sites to download from.

Engadget tried the app on their Thunderbolt and said video quality was just as good on the 4G network as it was on wifi. That’s a huge step up from the grainy video chat we get from Skype on iPhone over 3G.

The leak probably means the app will officially be released in the Android Market soon. But if you can’t wait, give it a go now.

Note: This app is only for the HTC Thunderbolt. We tried installing it on our Nexus S and it didn’t work. Others have had problems getting it to load on HTC’s Incredible and the Motorola Xoom.

