Skype Calls Over 3G Coming To iPhone "Real Soon Now"

Skype users will soon be able to place calls from iPhones over the 3G network, thanks to an update to Apple’s policies, according to a post on Skype’s official blog.



Skype for iPhone currently allows Skype-to-Skype and Skype-to-phone calls only through a wireless connection. Until recently, Apple had banned VOIP programs like Skype from enabling calls over the 3G network. The new version of Apple’s Software Development Kit, rolled out with the iPad, removes this restriction.

As a result, Skypers will be able to call each other for free from anywhere AT&T’s network operates. No firm date has been set for the new feature, but the company promises that it will be available “real soon now”.

Here’s a video of the Skype team discussing the new feature:



