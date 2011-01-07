CONFIRMED: Skype To Acquire Qik For $150 Million

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are investors in both Skype and Qik.

Update: A second source just confirmed the news, and told us that with an earnout, the price is $150 million.Earlier: Internet phone giant Skype has acquired Qik, the service that lets you stream video from your smartphone, for around $100 million, a source tells us.



Skype will probably announce the news this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this source says.

We’ve reached out to Qik and Skype for confirmation but have not heard back. This is a reliable source, however, who has been correct about big acquisitions in the past.

Qik had a huge 2010. According to the company blog, it started the year with 600,000 users and ended with 5 million. The huge bump came in large part thanks to partners like Sprint, T-Mobile, Nokia, and Samsung. That makes the hero of today’s deal a guy named Bob Rosin, the company’s EVP of business and corporate development. He’s the one who nailed down all those deals.

Qik is also considered the best video streaming option for Google’s mobile OS, Android, which exploded in popularity this year.

With Skype, Qik shares influential startup investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. We’re just speculating, but we assume that helped get the deal done.

Other Qik investor who made some money for their LPs today include Quest Venture Partners and

CampVentures, which invested $5.5 million in 2009. Individual investors include Salesforce.com CEO Mark Benioff, George Garrick, and Arjun Gupta.

