Skype Spent $343.8 Million To Acquire Its P2P Software From Founders

Skype, which separated from eBay late last year, filed for a $100 million IPO this morning.



Among the details in its filing: A bunch of information around its huge legal settlement last November with Joltid, the firm controlled by Skype’s founders, Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis, to acquire the P2P technology that powers Skype.

Specifically:

Skype recorded $343.8 million in net legal expenses last year in the settlement, which centered on Skype’s acquisition of “Global Index,” the software originally licensed from Joltid.

“Global Index is software that, among other functionality, facilitates communication in a peer-to-peer network of Skype users.”

Joltid received about 10% equity share in the company (valued at $224 million at the time) and a cash payment of $85 million. Joltid also received warrants to buy more Skype shares; they have since been transferred to SEP Investments, which is unaffiliated with Joltid.

Joltid also invested $80 million in cash for 3.4% of Skype’s shares.

Skype also committed $10 million to Atomico, a venture capital fund founded by Skype’s founders. As of the end of June, Skype contributed $1.7 million toward investments made by the fund and have paid $700,000 in fees. So it’s on the hook for about $7.6 million more.

Skype invested $6 million in Rdio, the new streaming radio service founded by Zennström and Friis.

Skype agreed to promote a new video service in development by Baaima — formerly Joost — which Zennström and Friis are involved with, “provided the video service was of sufficient quality.” In return, Skype will get 50% of adjusted gross margin from revenue generated by Baaima on its platform. Skype also said it wouldn’t provide broadcast services for pro video until May 19, 2010 — presumably what the new Baaima/Joost product is for.

Skype acquired ownership of intellectual property rights in Global Index, and co-ownership of patents covering database systems, also used in Skype’s P2P software. Skype acquired the exclusive right to use and enforce the patents in phone or video communications between end users and file transfer, IM, and email software, when used as an ancillary service to phone and/or video communications. They also licensed back some rights to Joltid.

Skype says the aggregate settlement was $378.4 million, but its net charge was $343.8 million, reflecting “the estimated fair value of the equity relinquished in the settlement, less the estimated fair value of intellectual property received from Joltid.”

