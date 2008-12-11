Skype Shuffles Deck, Sale Next? (EBAY)

Two new additions to the executive team at eBay’s Skype Internet phone service (EBAY). eBay’s voice-over-IP service named Christopher Dean (left) as Chief Strategy Officer, and Daniel Berg (right) takes over the reigns as CTO.



We hope one of Dean’s first assignments is to figure out a buyer: eBay has no reason to own Skype and every reason to sell it. Potential buyers could include Google (GOOG) or Microsoft (MSFT). A Yahoo (YHOO) deal might make the most sense, but it’d be a stretch at this point.

Dean comes to Skype from Texada Capital. Berg, who oversees Skype’s team of 300 engineers, was a division CTO at Sun (JAVA).

See Also:

Skype: BitTorrent Protocol Change Might Kill Service

Report: eBay Trying To Ditch StumbleUpon. What About Skype?

eBay Selling Skype to Google? Let Us Pray

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.