Skype Outage Lesson: Don't Rely On Consumer Services For Business Functions

Skype is still down hours after crashing this morning, and Twitter was briefly down today as well.



As Ryan Kim at GigaOm points out, businesses who depend on these and other online services should always have backup plans in place. If Skype goes down, use an instant messaging service. If Gmail’s down, use Twitter. And so on.

But the bigger question is whether businesses should be relying on these services in the first place.

Vendors of consumer oriented services like Skype, Twitter, and the free version of Gmail never guarantee that they’ll be up all the time. If they crash, the companies will lose revenue for as long as they’re down. If they crash often enough, users will abandon them for more reliable competitors.

But that’s the only incentive these companies have to keep their services up and running, and to fix them quickly when they break.

Most professional-grade business services from Google, Microsoft, Rackspace, and other vendors come with service level agreements (SLAs). If the services go down, the providers have to compensate customers in some way, either by offering free hours later (not so great–who wants more of a service that doesn’t work?) or by offering some money back (better).

SLAs can have all sorts of loopholes as well, like planned downtime and network outages, but at least they offer some sort of reliability guarantee. If a provider promises 99.9% uptime and consistently fails to meet the promise, competitors will crow and customers will flee.

Most consumer services don’t make any promises about reliability at all.

Moving to the cloud has risks. Relying on consumer services for business functions is even riskier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.