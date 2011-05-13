Why Did Microsoft Pay $8.5 Billion For Skype? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Microsoft just bought Skype for $8.5 billion – the biggest acquisition in Microsoft’s history. But what are they going to do with it?

Also, why are Chromebooks so expensive?

