Skype Lawsuits Finally Finished

The entangled legal battle over Skype is finally finished.



The final terms : Skype founders Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis join the investment group, getting 14% of the company in exchange for a “significant capital investment.” Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz and other investors get 56% of the company. eBay keeps 30%, and receives $1.9 billion in cash.

Index Ventures is the loser. It is no longer part of the deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.