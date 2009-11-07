Skype Lawsuits Finally Finished

Jay Yarow
skype guys tbi

The entangled legal battle over Skype is finally finished.

The final terms : Skype founders Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis join the investment group, getting 14% of the company in exchange for a “significant capital investment.” Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz and other investors get 56% of the company.  eBay keeps 30%, and receives $1.9 billion in cash.

Index Ventures is the loser. It is no longer part of the deal.

