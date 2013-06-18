Skype Has Its Own Answer To Snapchat

Skype has launched its video messaging service today on Windows 8, Mac, iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry.



Though video calling has been available on these platforms for some time, the ability to record a quick message and send it off to a few friends is a new addition, undoubtedly inspired by the success of Snapchat, which also lets you send video messages.

With that said, this isn’t meant to be a direct competitor to Snapchat. The videos don’t automatically delete like on Snapchat and recorded videos can be as long as three minutes. Skype video messages do not self destruct.

The video message feature is now part of the regular Skype app. You can download it for your respective mobile device right here.

Here’s a quick video Skype put up showing how it works:

