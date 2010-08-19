Skype Rival Says Skype Should Have An Easy Time Blowing Out Its Numbers

Andreas Bernström, CEO of Rebtel

Editor’s note: Andreas Bernström is CEO of Rebtel, an independent VoIP firm based in Stockholm. That means he’s a competitor to Skype, and naturally has a conflict of interest. Still, his analysis of Skype’s IPO filing is interesting, so we present it here.Winning the Expectations Game – Four Ways Skype’s Revenue Numbers Are A Lock to Improve as its Nears IPO





The big news last week was the announcement that Skype will take its show to Wall Street with an IPO.

Calling services have experienced a rebirth of cool since the beginning of VoIP a few years ago thanks to Google Voice and, most recently, Apple’s FaceTime, which makes for an exciting time for Skype, but also a clear pressure to generate an exit with competition heating up.

Whether an IPO or strategic sale is the final goal, Silverlake, Andreessen Horowitz, eBay and the original founders are looking for an exit, and releasing the right numbers at the right time is the way to play Wall Street’s expectations game.

With the experience of running one the largest independent VoIP companies behind Skype, I’d like to share some of insider economics of this business. I have noticed several pieces of information from their publically available numbers, which seem to be lower than expected, paving the groundwork for the path to an IPO by settling a low bar now that will definitely be surpassed in a few months. Here’s what numbers will change and why.

1. Flip a few more premium switches. Less than eight years since being founded, Skype has accumulated 560 million registered users, 124 million monthly active users, and an annual revenue run rate of close to $1 billion – numbers that are hard to argue with.

However, upon closer inspection, the numbers are not so flattering. Of their registered users only 1.5 per cent have spent money with Skype. If we were to be kind to Skype, and calculate this from their active users, the number is still less than 7 per cent – hardly justifying a ‘freemium’ model. At the same time, revenue growth is down from 50 per cent last year to 25 per cent this year. If we add this to a net profit of just 3 per cent, we could be justified in arguing that this is a business that has already peaked.

But that conclusion would be a mistake. We would be oversimplifying the recent financials, while also missing the opportunities ahead.

With over half a billion users, Skype has created a business with the Internet’s most perfect viral loop. (OK, so maybe Facebook would have something to say about that, but it’s a close race.) The fact that only 1.5 per cent of Skype users spend money with Skype is not a weakness; it’s a huge opportunity. The service’s 124 million regular monthly users spend 40 per cent of their minutes on video calling. Would these individuals agree to pay $1 a month, or $5 a year for otherwise free video calling? Certainly a portion would.

2. ARPU low. Upon reviewing four years our Rebtel’s data, I can also confirm that Skype’s current average revenue per user (ARPU) of around $8 per month can increase up to three-fold, especially as their mobile initiatives gain traction. The development of partnerships – like those with Verizon, Hutchison 3 and Nokia –together with the improvement of their smartphone applications will boost revenues the next time we hear numbers from them.

3. Advertising revenue. Fortune recently pegged Skype’s ad revenue potential at around $200m which may be high, but If Spotify, with its 8 million users, and less than 500,000 paying subscriptions can make multi-million dollar revenues each month, there is no reason to suggest that Skype could not follow suit and create a very attractive complimentary revenue stream.

4. Addition by subtraction. My assumption is we’ll see a number of these new revenue initiatives launched in the coming months. At the same time, Skype will work hard to cut sales, marketing and administration costs, understanding the real value here is not longer fueling growth, but instead monetizing what they already have. The cuts here could be significant. Skype’s sales, marketing and administration costs currently stand at 28 per cent of revenue. Skype should be able to reduce these costs to around 12 per cent.

By the time an IPO is put into action I’m confident we will see Skype announcing strong numbers, increased revenue growth and solid margins. Part of this announcement is also a message to potential acquirers. Tier-one operators will see a great opportunity to boost wireless data ARPU and revenue. They can also leverage a web-based distribution model that scales, without adding capital expenditures and infrastructure to their existing subscriber base, and thereby fuel shareholder value. Certainly the recent $200 million acquisition of Jajah by Telefónica would back this up.

Ultimately, Skype’s future exit will be paved with upside metrics. Whether they succeed or not will be interesting to see, but at least they are laying the right financial framework that is a lock for improvement as they continue to build steam towards a liquidity event.

Public markets revolve around beating expectations, and there’s no question, based on analysis of their numbers, that the best is yet to come.

Andreas Bernström is CEO of Rebtel, an independent VoIP firm based in Stockholm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.