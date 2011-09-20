MAJOR BUG: Skype For iPhone Lets Others Steal Your Address Book Contacts

Photo: Flickr, boltron

There’s a gaping hole in Skype’s app for iOS devices that leaves your phone’s address book wide open to theft.When a person sends a chat to you, they can enter a few commands that strips the information out of your address book.



This bug does affect the latest iOS version of Skype’s app, so you should avoid using it for now until Skype issues an update.

TechCrunch reports that Skype is aware of the issue and is working on fixing it now.

