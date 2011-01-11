Skype Hits New Record: 27 Million Simultaneous Users

Photo: skype.com

Good news for Skype after its embarrassingly long downtime moment: the company has hit a new record 27 million simultaneous users, says Endgadget.A big reason for this is probably the company’s introduction of video calling recently, especially on iOS and other mobile devices. Video looks like it’s going to be a big part of Skype’s future after the company’s acquisition of mobile video streaming startup Qik.



The $2.5 billion company filed to go public earlier this year and needs to grow substantially to justify its investors’ hope since it was spun out of eBay.

