Skype Founders Sue eBay, Investors Over 'Theft' Of P2P Technology

This is getting ugly!

A company representing Skype’s founders has sued eBay and Skype’s new investor group, claiming “theft of peer-to-peer technology,” the WSJ reports.

Skype’s founders — who tried and failed to buy Skype from eBay earlier this year — have been fighting in court about ownership of Skype’s underlying technology for some time now. But this suit now involves the new investor group, which includes Silver Lake, Index Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Canada Pension Plan.

Earlier this month, a person familiar with the transaction suggested the potential legal conflict is not that big of a deal. This person says that the investor group looked into all of Skype’s issues — including legal issues — and did the deal anyway.

