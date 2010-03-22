Skype Founders Raise $165 Million To Fund The Next Google Or Facebook

Update: The firm’s name is Atomico, not Atomico Ventures, which is the name of the firm, and it is run on a day to day basis by Niklas Zennstrom.



Earlier: Atomico, the VC firm started by Janus Friis and Niklas Zennstrom, best known as the founders of Skype, has raised a new $165 million fund, the Financial Times reports.

They managed the successful raise at a time when many VC firms face a tough funding environment, although they didn’t meet their target of $226 million.

Zennstrom, who is the one running the firm on a day to day basis, said that they seek to invest in companies that are like Google or Facebook or Skype, which is kind of a no brainer. To be more precise, they’re looking for disruptive, consumer facing companies that don’t need a lot of money to prove the business model and to scale up. They don’t want companies that need a big sales force to make money.

Atomico is based in London and will mostly invest in Europe, but it’s already invested in Silicon Valley-based (but Frenchie-founded) Seesmic. .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.