Skype's Founder Wants To Change Messaging Again With A New App Called 'Wire'

One of the reasons Skype became so popular is that you could video chat with your friends regardless of what device they were using.

Wire is a new communications app that’s trying to follow in Skype’s footsteps, and it certainly has the team to do it. Founded by Skype and Microsoft veteran Jonathan Christensen, Wire is also backed by Skype founder Janus Friis.

“Skype was launched more than a decade ago. A lot has changed since then — we are all used to free calls and texting, and we have taken to carrying our computers in our pockets,” said Friis in a press release. “It is time to create the best possible communication tools, as beautiful as they are useful. Wire is just that.”

Wire is available for iOS, Android, and Mac, and there’s a PC and web version in the works.

There’s three main ways to communicate with Wire: talking, messaging, or by digitally nudging someone with a “ping.” (There’s no video calling… yet.)

Seeking to differentiate itself from the host of other messaging apps out there, Wire offers cutting edge technology for each feature. There’s HD voice calling, the ability to share SoundCloud and YouTube links that actually looks nice, and everything is kept safe using end-to-end encryption. Photo messages look gorgeous and are displayed inline, preventing you from having to click on a link.

It’s the ability to “ping” a user, though, that’s most promising for Wire, and it could be the killer ingredient that gets people to try yet another messaging app. Instead of sending a message, you can ping a user to get their attention.

In an age where most people respond to messages within the first few minutes or hours later, pinging someone could be the perfect way to keep the conversation going.

If you’re interested in trying Wire, you can download it for free over at the App Store, Google Play, or Mac App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.