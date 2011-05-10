MAC USERS: Update Skype Now To Get Rid Of This Nasty Security Flaw

Photo: Matt Rosoff

Skype just released an update for its Mac app that should fix a security hole that allowed for malicious attacks.If you are a Skype 5 user for Mac, be sure to download the latest update.



You can either update through the app, or directly from Skype here.

The update also fixes some minor bugs and video issues.

Last month, Skype faced a similar issue with its Android app, which allowed attackers to access user information, including phone numbers.

Don’t Miss: The Best Mac Apps So Far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.