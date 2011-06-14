Skype Is Coming To Your TV Through Comcast

Photo: Flickr

Comcast will begin offering Skype video calling to customers next year.The two companies announced the deal this afternoon ahead of the National Cable and TV Association’s annual conference tomorrow.



Comcast customers will need a camera, adaptor box, and special remote control to use the service, which will begin testing later this year.

Once hooked up, they’ll be able to talk with any other Skype customer, regardless of whether they’re using the service on a computer, PC, or another TV. Users will be able to call as they watch TV, and incoming calls will be identified via caller ID.

Comcast has about 23 million customers in the U.S., so this should help Skype — and its soon-to-be owner Microsoft — expand the service’s reach.

The companies haven’t announced pricing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.