Ubiquitous In-Flight Magazine SkyMall Files For Bankruptcy

In-flight catalogue SkyMall has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based publication, which can be found in the seat-back pockets of numerous airlines, said in court papers that fewer people are looking at SkyMall since they’re now allowed to use their smartphones and tablets during their flights.

According to the WSJ, SkyMall’s revenue was about $US33.7 million in 2013. For the first nine months of 2014, though, the catalogue had only $US15.8 million in revenue, the report said.

The magazine, which has been around since 1990, is a direct-to-consumer marketer that sells eccentric items such as a Big Foot garden statue, an eye and head massager and a bidet sprayer/ tablet bathroom accessory.

Business Insider has reached out to SkyMall for comment.

In case you need a refresher, here’s a quick rundown of some of the items you can purchase:

Big Foot, the Garden Yeti sculpture



Velociraptor dinosaur statue

Volkswagen Camper Tent

Adult Jumping Ball

SkyRest Travel Pillow

Instagram.com/SkyMall

Litter Robots

Instagram.com/SkyMall

