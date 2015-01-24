Ubiquitous In-Flight Magazine SkyMall Files For Bankruptcy

Julia La Roche
Skymall, saunawww.skymall.com

In-flight catalogue SkyMall has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, The Wall Street Journal reports

The Phoenix, Arizona-based publication, which can be found in the seat-back pockets of numerous airlines, said in court papers that fewer people are looking at SkyMall since they’re now allowed to use their smartphones and tablets during their flights.

According to the WSJ, SkyMall’s revenue was about $US33.7 million in 2013. For the first nine months of 2014, though, the catalogue had only $US15.8 million in revenue, the report said. 

The magazine, which has been around since 1990, is a direct-to-consumer marketer that sells eccentric items such as a Big Foot garden statue, an eye and head massager and a bidet sprayer/ tablet bathroom accessory.

Business Insider has reached out to SkyMall for comment.

In case you need a refresher, here’s a quick rundown of some of the items you can purchase: 

Big Foot, the Garden Yeti sculpture 

SkyMallInstagram.com/SkyMall

Velociraptor dinosaur statue

SkyMallInstagram.com/SkyMall

Volkswagen Camper Tent

SkyMallInstagram.com/SkyMall

Adult Jumping Ball 

SkyMallInstagram.com/SkyMall

SkyRest Travel Pillow

SkyMall

Instagram.com/SkyMall

Litter Robots

SkyMall

Instagram.com/SkyMall

 

 

