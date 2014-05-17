This Innovative Lock Aims To Create The 'Airbnb Of Bikes'

San Francisco startup Velo Labs is launching a funding campaign for what may be the most advanced bicycle lock in the history of bicycle locks, according to NPR.

The company claims its Skylock will start “the age of connected cycling.” The lock comes with a corresponding app that allows cyclists to share their pass code with other riders, allowing them use their bike while its stationary.

Eventually, the access wouldn’t just be limited to friends and family. Velo Labs said the bike share could be managed in a whole community.

“We definitely see the idea of being able to open this to anybody, allowing anybody to ‘Airbnb’ their bikes,” Jack Al-Kahwati, cofounder of Velo Labs, told NPR. “If you wanted to start your own informal bike-share, it’s completely possible right out of the gate.”

And you don’t have to memorize a combination to unlock your bike — you just have to press a button on your phone.

However, if you can’t be bothered with that, the app can go keyless through Bluetooth, where the lock opens when you walk up to it.

And that’s just one hi-tech feature. The lock has sensors that can tell if someone is holding onto your bike too long, potentially trying to steal it. If that’s the case,the app will send you a textalert.

Additionally, if it senses a crash-like movement when you’re riding, the app sends a message asking if you if you’re OK. If there’s no response, it will reach out to either rescue agencies or emergency contacts.

And if all that still doesn’t impress you,the lock is powered by built-in solar panels, making it “virtually chargeless,” said Al-Kahwati.

Skylock is looking to ship by early 2015 for $US159. After the “introductory period,” the makers say the price will rise to $US250.

