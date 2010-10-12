Check Out The Australian Flying Saucer That Can Transport Buildings

How can flying saucers possibly kick-start the global economy?



An Australian company is building a vehicle, called SkyLifter, that could revolutionise transportation. And it looks like an alien space ship.

Although the SkyLifter is still in planning stages, it could eventually be used to put buildings in remote places, carry heavy equipment, and even take tourists on exotic locations, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

We think it could be very useful in the US where it might allow people to move their depressed houses into areas with a more robust market.

