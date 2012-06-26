Meet Notre Dame Football's Hot New Recruiting Weapon

Photo: YouTube

To women’s college basketball fans Skylar Diggins is the star Notre Dame guard who led the Fighting Irish all the way to the NCAA Championship Game before losing to Baylor last season.But to high school football recruits considering Notre Dame, Diggins is a bit more of a celebrity.



And the football staff has noticed, using Diggins’ appeal with potential recruits as a tool, according to the South Bend Tribune (via The Big Lead).

Diggins attended this year’s spring football game, where many recruits were practically lining up to pose for photos with her.

Despite the high school players’ crazy fandom, all reports are Diggins is always “nice” and “really cool” about spending time with them in hopes they’ll attend ND.

A couple of freshmen football players couldn’t even contain their excitement upon meeting Diggins last year on the first day of school, tweeting things like “Skylar Diggins sighting !!” and “Got class right across the hall from Skylar Diggins #winningtothemax.”

Diggins was recently asked via Twitter if she was aware of the football coaches actually using her as a recruiting tool and not just relying on her niceties or overall celebrity status. Her response:

“I’ve done my fair share of recruiting.”

