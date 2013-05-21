WNBA Player Skylar Diggins Got A Brand New Mercedes As A Gift From Jay-Z's Sports Agency

Leah Goldman

Skylar Diggins, who was drafted to the Tulsa Shock in the WNBA draft as the third pick graduated from Notre Dame this weekend.

Diggins signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and as a graduation gift from the agency, she got a brand new Mercedes. The Yankees’ Robinson Cano and the Giants’ Victor Cruz have also signed with Jay-Z.

Diggins posted this photo with the caption: “Got surprised with a new mercedes! Thanks so much to Jay and @rocnation, and @dancyautogroup!”

@skydigg4And RocNation posted this one: “Congrats to new Notre Dame grad @skydigg4 ! Thanks to @dancyautogroup for helping with her surprise gift.”

@rocnation

