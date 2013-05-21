WNBA Player Skylar Diggins Got A Brand New Mercedes As A Gift From Jay-Z's Sports Agency

Skylar Diggins, who was drafted to the Tulsa Shock in the WNBA draft as the third pick graduated from Notre Dame this weekend.



Diggins signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and as a graduation gift from the agency, she got a brand new Mercedes. The Yankees’ Robinson Cano and the Giants’ Victor Cruz have also signed with Jay-Z.

Diggins posted this photo with the caption: “Got surprised with a new mercedes! Thanks so much to Jay and @rocnation, and @dancyautogroup!”

@skydigg4And RocNation posted this one: “Congrats to new Notre Dame grad @skydigg4 ! Thanks to @dancyautogroup for helping with her surprise gift.”

