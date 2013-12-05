Watch This Drone Hunt And Hack Other Drones To Make Its Own Drone Army

Earlier this week, Amazon revealed that it was working on a series of drones that would deliver packages and other orders to customers in 30 minutes.

The project is still being tested and developed, but numerous questions have been raised revolving around the legality and the risks (what would prevent someone from shooting the machine out of the sky?).

Now, they may have something else to worry about.

Ars Technica found this video of the new Skyjack Drone created by serial hacker Samy Kamkar.

On his personal blog, Kamkar writes that the drone can hack other machines within Wi-Fi distance in order to create a personal army.

His post mentions Amazon’s creations and the hacker muses how fun it would take over Amazon’s contraptions.

Watch the video below to understand how it works.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

