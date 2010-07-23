Skyhook Is Tracking You Everywhere You Go

If you are one of the millions of people with a mobile device or app powered by Skyhook‘s location data, your location is now up for sale to any developer that wants to know about them.



Don’t worry — no one can know that it is your location they are looking at. Rather, SpotRank, Skyhook’s new intelligence service, provides anonymized, aggregate data, so that developers can see how many people are in a given area at a given time. The service is available for over 10 million square blocks world wide; the coverage area in the U.S. is depicted here.

Tracking human traffic patterns in real time could be incredibly useful for a wide range of applications, but we can also see this creating some controversy. As an individual, you aren’t losing any privacy you weren’t giving away already. But your consent to have your location sold off to third-parties is generally buried in the midst of terms of use agreements you never read.

At the very least, we wish ‘Skyhook’ didn’t sound so much like ‘SkyNet‘.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.