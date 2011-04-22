Skyfire's Update Kills Android's Browser With Tons Of Great Social Features

Photo: Skyfire

Skyfire launched an update to its popular Android web browser today that adds a bunch of new social features and browsing options.The basic app is free, but for a $2.99 upgrade, you get access to Skyfires video optimization service, which uses Skyfire’s servers to make web video more smartphone-friendly.



We like the new functions Skyfire added to it’s floating “SkyBar.” The bar appears at the bottom of your screen and allows you to Tweet or share links on Facebook with one tap. You can also access your RSS feeds, including those in your Google Reader. A nice touch.

The tabs feature is great too. Tapping an icon in the upper toolbar allows you to cycle through open tabs or create a new one. (But we still prefer Firefox 4’s swiping system more).

Overall, Skyfire is a solid option if you want extra social features you won’t find in Android’s native browser or Firefox 4. The app is free in the Android Market. The video upgrade can be purchased within the app for $2.99.

Don’t Miss: RockMelt For iPhone Isn’t What You’d Expect From A Mobile Browser, Here’s Why That’s A Good Thing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.