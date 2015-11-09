Skyfii raises $4 million to expand its free internet services

Photo: Getty Images

Skyfii, which provides Wi-Fi data services to shopping centres and other public buildings, has successfully raised $4.1 million from institutional and high net worth investors.

The capital was raised at 15 cents per share. Today the share price was above this at $0.17 but 2.86% down on Friday’s close.

The placement received strong support from existing shareholders, including television pioneer Bruce Gordon and the White family of the Ray White Property Group.

The cash will be used to accelerate the company’s business expansion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.