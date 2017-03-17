The yacht from 'Skyfall' is on the market for $US9.4 million, and it's just as cool as James Bond himself

Skyfall

You might remember the beautiful yacht we saw brief shots of in the 2012 James Bond movie “Skyfall.” Now’s your chance to take a look at the whole boat, and if you have enough cash on hand, to make it your own.

“Regina,” the 183-foot superyacht owned by Turkish business tycoon Dogukan Boyaci, is on sale for $US9.4 with Engel & Völkers Yachting.

This six-cabin yacht sleeps 12 guests and has been re-fitted since the movie was filmed. But it looks every bit as glamorous, even without Bond around.

It was last on the market in 2012, when it was listed for $US14 million by Fraser Yachts.

Alex Davies contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.

