The yacht from 'Skyfall' is on the market for $US9.4 million, and it's just as cool as James Bond himself

Mary Hanbury
Regina yacht james bond 007 skyfallSkyfall

You might remember the beautiful yacht we saw brief shots of in the 2012 James Bond movie “Skyfall.” Now’s your chance to take a look at the whole boat, and if you have enough cash on hand, to make it your own.

“Regina,” the 183-foot superyacht owned by Turkish business tycoon Dogukan Boyaci, is on sale for $US9.4 with Engel & Völkers Yachting.

This six-cabin yacht sleeps 12 guests and has been re-fitted since the movie was filmed. But it looks every bit as glamorous, even without Bond around.

It was last on the market in 2012, when it was listed for $US14 million by Fraser Yachts.

Alex Davies contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.

The 183-foot yacht has 1,140 square meters of sails.

Engel & Völkers

It can cruise at 12 knots (22.2 km/h).

Engel & Völkers

It is also equipped with two engines.

Engel & Völkers

'Regina' comes with a crew of 9.

Engel & Völkers

There's room on board for 12 guests.

Engel & Völkers

They can stay in any one of six en-suite cabins.

Engel & Völkers

All are elegantly furnished and come with satellite television and a DVD player.

Engel & Völkers

The master cabin has its own lounge and a walk-in dressing room ...

Engel & Völkers

... as well as a bathroom with his and her sinks.

Engel & Völkers

The dining table in the salon has room for all 12 guests.

Engel & Völkers

There's a white Baby Grand Piano in the room.

Engel & Völkers

The hallways are decorated with statues.

Engel & Völkers

Near the bow, there's a small table and space for lounging.

Engel & Völkers

There's a sun pad near the ship's stern, where you can also enjoy drinks at night.

Engel & Völkers

The rest of the deck is open, with room to move around.

Engel & Völkers

A table on the deck also has room for all the guests on board.

Engel & Völkers

With canoes, paddle boards, jet skis, water skis, and a speed boat on board, there is plenty to keep guests entertained.

Engel & Völkers

For 'Skyfall,' Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe were filmed on board in Turkey's Gulf of Fethiye.

Engel & Völkers

