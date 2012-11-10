YACHT OF THE WEEK: Buy The Yacht From 'Skyfall' For $14 Million

Photo: Sony Pictures

In “Skyfall,” the latest James Bond film that opens in American theatres today, 007 spends time on a gorgeous yacht sailing around China.That yacht, the ‘Regina,’ is available for purchase, and it looks as good as it does in the film. On sale for €11 million ($14 million) by Fraser Yachts, it’s no cheap ticket, but it’s not a bad deal either.



For those who want to a short stay on the ‘Regina’, launched in February 2011, it is available for charter by Pruva Yachts, in Turkey: One week costs €50,000 ($63,560).

