YACHT OF THE WEEK: Buy The Yacht From 'Skyfall' For $14 Million

Alex Davies
regina yacht james bond 007 skyfall

Photo: Sony Pictures

In “Skyfall,” the latest James Bond film that opens in American theatres today, 007 spends time on a gorgeous yacht sailing around China.That yacht, the ‘Regina,’ is available for purchase, and it looks as good as it does in the film. On sale for €11 million ($14 million) by Fraser Yachts, it’s no cheap ticket, but it’s not a bad deal either.

For those who want to a short stay on the ‘Regina’, launched in February 2011, it is available for charter by Pruva Yachts, in Turkey: One week costs €50,000 ($63,560).

The 183-foot yacht has 1,140 square meters of sails.

It is also equipped with two engines.

It can cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph).

The 'Regina' is staffed by a crew of seven.

There's room on board for 12 guests.

They can stay in any one of six single, double, and triple cabins.

All are elegantly furnished and come with satellite television and a DVD player.

Each of the master suites has its own dressing room.

And a bathroom with his and her sinks.

As well as a bidet.

The master cabin includes a sofa and a desk.

The dining table in the salon has room for all 12 guests.

There's a white Baby Grand Piano in the room.

The sofas are also white.

The hallways are decorated with statues.

For 'Skyfall,' Danile Craig and Berenice Marlohe were filmed on board in Turkey's Gulf of Fethiye.

Near the bow, there's a small table and space for lounging.

Make a martini at the bar on deck.

Or enjoy a drink with a cigar.

There's a sunpad near the ship's stern.

The rest of the deck is open, with room to move around.

A table on the deck also has room for all the guests on board.

The 'Regina' was built by Med Yachts, and flies the Turkish flag.

It is at currently at port in Bodrum, Turkey.

Can't get enough Bond?

DON'T MISS: How They Filmed The Crazy Motorcycle Chase In 'Skyfall' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.