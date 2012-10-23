Take A Tour Inside The Filming Locations Of The Latest Bond Film, 'Skyfall'

Bond bobs though a marketplace in Istanbul.

Photo: Sony Pictures

The only item more impressive than 007’s stunts in the James Bond films are the locations in which they’re filmed.We went through Sony’s production notes for “Skyfall” due out November 9 to take a look at exactly where the film takes place.



Originally, six countries in total were supposed to be featured in the film; however, due to reported budget cuts in January, shooting was to stay primarily in the UK.

Production used 31 different sets on eight sound stages at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire alone for filming.

Despite the cutbacks, the film was able to shoot on location in Scotland, China, and Turkey as well.

There are no real spoilers; however, if you want to spare yourself of any Bond related news prior to the “Skyfall” release next month, we suggest you turn away.

