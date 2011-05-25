WATCH: Here's How SkyDrive, Microsoft's Dropbox Killer, Works On Windows Phone 7

See below for some footage we took today at the Windows Phone 7 “Mango” launch event, where Microsoft revealed many new features coming this fall to Windows Phone 7 users.



For a full list of features and announcements at the event, click here.

In this video, you’ll see SkyDrive, Windows’ cloud storage service, and you’ll also see what happens when you bump into a file type your phone doesn’t recognise.

–

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.