If You Own An IPhone And A Windows PC, You Need To Download Microsoft's Newest App

SkyDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage service, has a new app for iPhone that will automatically upload photos stored in your camera roll to your account.

Users of competing services like Dropbox and Google Drive should already be familiar with this concept. Whenever you open SkyDrive for iPhone, the app automatically detects new photos in your camera roll and uploads them to your online storage account.

It’s nothing new or revolutionary, but it is useful for iPhone owners who happen to use Windows PCs and other Microsoft products like the Xbox.

In fact, Microsoft’s new Xbox One integrates with SkyDrive, so you can now view photos uploaded from your iPhone in a pretty slide show format on your big screen TV. All you have to do is log in with your Microsoft account.

The app update also adds a new look to SkyDrive, playing into iOS 7’s more modern look.

You can download the new version of SkyDrive for iPhone right here.

