222 Skydivers Are Jumping From A Plane At The Same Time To Break A World Record

This week 222 people are trying to break a world record as they create the biggest double-formation skydive in Arizona, reports The Washington Post.

The attempt they made on April 1st was cut short due to wind and dust. They will try again this week. The deadline is Friday.

Here’s some footage of a practice run.

The jump from the plane, wearing colour-coordinated jump suits for formation organisation and visual effect.

Forming the circle formation mid-air, which was practiced in smaller groups. Participants this week have a little over one minute to exit 10 planes and complete both formations before having to deploy their parachutes.

The team hopes to beat the record set in November, when 110 people made a two-point formation in Florida.

Here’s the full video of the rehearsal jump:

