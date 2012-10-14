These Videos Show Everything That Can Go Wrong When Skydiving

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner aborted his plan to break the sound barrier earlier this week due to strong winds.
The 43-year-old wll make a second attempt to complete his 23-mile parachute jump tomorrow morning.
But safety still comes first.
As these skydiving fails will show you, parachuting can be a dangerous sport. Especially without the proper training and precautions.
Everyone in these videos survived and lived to tell their tale. But not all divers are as fortunate.
An 80-year-old grandmother nearly falls out of her harness during a tandem jump from 10,000 feet. The instructor manages to hold on her to legs before landing to safety.
A parachute breaks away from the diver while falling 125 miles per hour. His reserve chute opens, but his bad luck continues when he lands on power lines suffering third degree burns.
Attempting a 8,000 foot fall, a veteran diver's parachute is unintentionally deployed by the air pressure while still on the plane. The chute becomes attached to the plane and Orlando has to set himself free.
Go to the four-minute mark to see the skydiver blacking out. Luckily he was strapped to another person.
Sometimes being strapped to someone can be awful. Watch this boy vomit and get some on the person behind him.
