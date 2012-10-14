These Videos Show Everything That Can Go Wrong When Skydiving

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner aborted his plan to break the sound barrier earlier this week due to strong winds.



The 43-year-old wll make a second attempt to complete his 23-mile parachute jump tomorrow morning.

But safety still comes first.

As these skydiving fails will show you, parachuting can be a dangerous sport. Especially without the proper training and precautions.

Everyone in these videos survived and lived to tell their tale. But not all divers are as fortunate.

