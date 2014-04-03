Skydivers Practice A 222-Person World Record Breaking Formation Over Arizona

A group of 222 skydivers are attempting to break a skydiving world record Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

The attempt will be in Eloy, Arizona. The team is comprised of people from all over the world and the goal is to make two separate formation points within the same dive.

Here is a video of a practice run (video via SB Nation):

The team will have only 80 seconds to execute the dive, but if it is executed properly it will appear as a kaleidoscopic formation similar to this:

The world record attempt is in honour of the group’s 20th anniversary. The group has members from more than 29 nations and has set four world records.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.