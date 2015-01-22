Intense Video Of 52 Skydivers Setting A World Record For Most People Falling In Formation

An amazing video has emerged of 52 skydivers setting a new world record for a ‘Head Up’ flight formation over Phoenix, AZ, US. The footage is shot by participant Zachary R Sabel using a helmet-mounted camera.

“Head Up body flight is the most difficult position to balance while being able to build formations” Zachary later wrote online. “In head up flying, we are balancing mass over lift, so you are battling aerodynamics the entire time.

“It’s kind of like riding a wheelie on a bike, you always want to tip over, or never get the wheel off the ground.”

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.