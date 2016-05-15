A group of skydivers jumped out a plane and played a real-life game of Quidditch

Six skydivers at Skydive Colombia dressed up in their best Quidditch uniforms, grabbed their brooms, and jumped out of a plane. In the air, they played a version of Quidditch, the sport from the world of Harry Potter. The stunt was for a commercial for ETB, a Colombian telecommunications company, but it looked thrilling.

Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Carl Mueller

