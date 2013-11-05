Here's A Video Of That Crazy Skydiver Plane Crash From 5 Helmet Cams At Once

This weekend, two planeloads of skydivers had to bail from their aircraft when the planes collided midair at 12,000 feet during a routine jump on Sunday.

Luckily, none of the nine skydivers or two pilots sustained serious injury.

Video of the stunning escape has already appeared, but now there’s more.

Blake Wedan, the pilot who landed a damaged plane, went on NBC News’ ‘TODAY’ show to discuss the incident. TODAY also published this footage of the crash from five helmet cams:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.