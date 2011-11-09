SkyBridge Capital Manager Anthony Scaramucci Is Like A Hedge Fund Talent Scout

In an interview with Opalesque TV, SkyBridge Capital’s manager and founder Anthony Scaramucci said that he’s “looking for talent more than anything.”



That makes sense, given the nature of his business. SkyBridge, a fund of funds, is like an incubator for hedge funds. It helps them with seed funding, like a venture capital firm (or a “laboratory, as Scaramucci puts it), and then collects a part of the profits as the fund grows.

We imagine that getting picked to join the SkyBridge family could be very profitable, as it’s known that Scaramucci is excellent at raising cash.

So in Scaramucci’s own words, there’s always a “nascent industry for emerging managers,” and he’s always on the look out for them:

“There’s a Ray Dalio out there, or a Dan Och out there right now. He or she is running $10, $20, $50 million but 15 years from now we’re going to be reading about that person saying they got started way back in 2011. We always want to be looking out for managers like that.”

Scaramucci wants his $7.46 billion fund to be a “thought leader” in the industry. So he’ll need the best brains out there.

And of course, that could mean you, so you may want to watch the video and familiarise yourself with the business. You can watch him explain all of this in the video below, the action starts around 6:30:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

